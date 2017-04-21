April 21 TXT e Solutions SpA:

* Expects Q1 revenue of about EUR 18.0 million ($19.24 million) versus EUR 14.4 million a year ago

* EBITDA is expected to show limited growth in first quarter, following major investments in research and development and in commercial segment during quarter