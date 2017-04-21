BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 21 TXT e Solutions SpA:
* Expects Q1 revenue of about EUR 18.0 million ($19.24 million) versus EUR 14.4 million a year ago
* EBITDA is expected to show limited growth in first quarter, following major investments in research and development and in commercial segment during quarter
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal