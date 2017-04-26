BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces primary follow-on offering
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Tyler Technologies Inc-
* Tyler Technologies reports earnings for first quarter 2017
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share $0.83
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $199.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $3.83 to $3.91
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share about $3.26 to $3.34
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $844 million to $854 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $848.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $200.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tyler Technologies Inc- non-gaap total revenues are expected to be in range of $845 million to $855 million for 2017
* Tyler Technologies Inc- capital expenditures are expected to be between $53 million and $55 million for 2017
* quarter-End total backlog was $939.2 million, up 16.1 percent from $808.7 million at march 31, 2016
* Tyler Technologies Inc- "especially encouraged by our robust bookings for quarter, which grew 25 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TG Therapeutics inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rq7sLa) Further company coverage: