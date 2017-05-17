May 17 Tyson Foods Inc
* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered into a term loan
agreement that provides for total term loan commitments in an
aggregate principal amount of $1.8 billion
* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered amended and
restated credit agreement to amend existing credit agreement,
dated as of Sept 25, 2014 - SEC filing
* Tyson Foods says amended and restated credit agreement
increased aggregate commitments under existing credit agreement
from $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion
* Tyson Foods amended and restated credit agreement also
extended maturity date to May 12, 2022
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rs7M7U)
