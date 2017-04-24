BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Tyson Foods Inc
* Tyson Foods explores the sale of three non-protein businesses as part of corporate strategy
* Tyson Foods Inc - exploring sale of its sara lee frozen bakery business, kettle business and van's
* Tyson Foods Inc - officials believe sale of these businesses will allow Tyson foods to "sharpen its focus on core businesses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results