BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 U Blox Holding Ag
* Raised CHF 60 million debt through issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond
* Bonds bear a 1.375% coupon and have a duration of 6 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.