BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 U-Next Corp
* Says subsidiary U-Next SPC1 acquired 107.8 million shares of USEN CORPORATION during the period from Feb. 14 to March 28
* Acquisition price at 49.71 billion yen
* Payment date is April 4
* Says subsidiary U-Next SPC1 will hold 52.3 percent voting rights in USEN CORPORATION after the transaction
* Says USEN CORPORATION will be sub-subsidiary of the company
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UcgJN0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes