Feb 15 U-right International Holdings Ltd

* In process of negotiating,finalising terms under placing agreements with security houses regarding share placing and cb placing

* Expected that share placing agent will place an aggregate of 2.73 billion placing shares at hk$0.22 per placing share

* Expected CB placing agent will place convertible bonds with aggregate principal amount of not more than hk$200 million