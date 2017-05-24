BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 24 U10 SA:
* ACQUIRED OUT OF THE MARKET, A BLOCK OF 1,378,987 OF ITS OWN SHARES FROM AMIRAL GESTION, REPRESENTING 7.40 PERCENT OF ITS CAPITAL
* TRANSACTION FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 5,667,636.57, OR EUR 4.11 PER SHARE AND WAS FINANCED MAINLY BY TREASURY OF U10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer