July 26 (Reuters) - U10 SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 86.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 99.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Says Result for the Semester Will Stay Positive

* PROFITABILITY OF H1, AND OF FY TO BE DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY FALL IN SALES TO THESE RETAILERS AND BY DESTOCKING OF QUOTAS FOR DISTRIBUTOR-BRANDED ITEMS RESERVED TO THESE RETAILERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)