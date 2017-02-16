Feb 16 UACN Property Development Company Plc :

* Says the co expect to report materially lower earnings for year ended Dec 31, 2016

* Says lower earnings is mainly as result of recognition of losses on certain projects and impairment of investments in one joint venture project

* Says results were further worsened by foreign exchange losses and negative performance of its hotel asset Source: bit.ly/2kBFHY1 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)