May 1 Aldar Properties:

* Sells out homes in first two towers of Bridges, generates 400 million dirhams in sales

* Aldar will commence sales for third tower on Saturday 6th May

"The Bridges is providing us with blueprint to launch more of this type of product in near future in our other prime destinations across Abu Dhabi"