UPDATE 1-Banks need new UK-EU regulatory process after Brexit, says Hammond
* Carney warns about splitting euro clearing markets (Adds more detail, Carney, changes media identification slug)
May 9 Aldar Properties:
* Q1 net profit 641 million dirhams
* Q1 revenue grew 28 percent to 1.58 billion dirhams
* 1 billion dirhmas of development sales during quarter
* All developments remain on track – Ansam, Al Hadeel and Al Nareel set for handover in 2017
* 2.3 billion dirhams of construction contracts awarded year to date at Yas Acres and Mayan Source: bit.ly/2q0RbIT) Further company coverage:
* Carney warns about splitting euro clearing markets (Adds more detail, Carney, changes media identification slug)
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas