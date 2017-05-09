May 9 Aldar Properties:

* Q1 net profit 641 million dirhams

* Q1 revenue grew 28 percent to 1.58 billion dirhams

* 1 billion dirhmas of development sales during quarter

* All developments remain on track – Ansam, Al Hadeel and Al Nareel set for handover in 2017

