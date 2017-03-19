BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
March 19 Emirates Telecommunications Group Co
* Q4 consol net profit 2.24 billion dirhams versus 2.60 billion dirhams year ago
* Q4 consol revenue 12.94 billion dirhams versus 12.60 billion dirhams year ago
* Proposed final dividend of 40 fils per share for 2016
* Total consolidated debt 22.3 billion dirhams as of December 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2navQNH) Further company coverage:
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: