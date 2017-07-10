FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-UAE's Etisalat terminates management, technical supports with EMTS Nigeria
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 10, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-UAE's Etisalat terminates management, technical supports with EMTS Nigeria

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications Group Co

* Says group terminates management and technical supports with EMTS Nigeria with effect from June 30

* Says termination of agreements governing use of Etisalat's brand deferred to July 21, 2017

* Says engaged with EMTS, currently negotiating new agreement for technical services, strategic procurement support, use of Etisalat brand

* "Agreements are still under discussion between parties"

* Says legal process yet to complete in Nigeria on transfer of Emts Holding BV's shares in EMTS to United Capital Trustees Source: (bit.ly/2uHQnKR) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.