UPDATE 1-Banks need new UK-EU regulatory process after Brexit, says Hammond
* Carney warns about splitting euro clearing markets (Adds more detail, Carney, changes media identification slug)
May 9 Manazel Real Estate:
* Signs strategic partnership with McARTHUR to lease and manage “Capital Mall” on behalf of co in Abu Dhabi Source: (bit.ly/2ptSTBw) Further company coverage: )
* Carney warns about splitting euro clearing markets (Adds more detail, Carney, changes media identification slug)
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas