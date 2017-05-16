BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 Sudatel Telecom Group:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $10.5 million versus $5.3 million year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue $122.7 million versus $116.6 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* OPAP HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO INCREASE ITS STAKE IN NEUROSOFT TO 67.7%