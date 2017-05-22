BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 Waha Capital:
* Agrees to sell its stake in UAE diagnostics business to Al Borg Medical Laboratories
* Unit signs definitive documentation to sell its 93 percent stake in Proficiency Healthcare Diagnostics to Al Borg Medical Laboratories
* Transaction is expected to be completed within three months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18