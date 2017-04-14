BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
* Uber's net revenue was $6.5 billion in 2016, while adjusted net losses were $2.8 billion, excluding China business - Bloomberg
* Uber's first-quarter numbers in line with expectations - Bloomberg
* Uber's revenue growth far exceeding losses last year - Bloomberg
* Uber's business performing well this year - Bloomberg Source text: bloom.bg/2piOGRh
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.