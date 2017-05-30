REFILE-AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
May 30 Alphabet Inc
* Uber fires former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski at heart of self-driving dispute - NYT, citing internal email sent to employees Source text: nyti.ms/2qD6dTJ
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)