UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Uber Technologies Inc
* Uber Technologies- committing $3 million over next three years to support organizations working to bring more women and underrepresented groups into tech
* Uber Technologies says currently, 36.1 percent of its global employees are women
* Uber Technologies says currently, 15.4 percent of global technical staff are women
* Uber Technologies inc - currently, 8.8 percent of u.s. Staff are black, 5.6 percent are hispanic Source text - ubr.to/2nfRSvG Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.