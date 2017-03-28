March 28 Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber Technologies- committing $3 million over next three years to support organizations working to bring more women and underrepresented groups into tech

* Uber Technologies says currently, 36.1 percent of its global employees are women

* Uber Technologies says currently, 15.4 percent of global technical staff are women

