Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Ubiquiti Networks Inc
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - on April 14, co, units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2015
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - first amendment increases maximum aggregate amount of revolving loan commitments from $200 million to $300 million- SEC filing
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - amendment also provides that company and certain of subsidiaries will be required to maintain minimum liquidity of $250 million Source text - bit.ly/2o94Wrk Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation