BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Ubisoft Entertainment SA:
* Acquires mobile game Growtopia
* Acquisition of growtopia is expected to be instantly accretive to ubisoft's earnings
* Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in ubisoft's 2016-17 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.