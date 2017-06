May 16 UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* UBISOFT CFO MARTINEZ ON VIVENDI: "WE STILL CONSIDER THAT THERE IS A LOT OF VALUE TO CREATE AT UBISOFT, AND WE STILL CONSIDER THAT OUR INDEPENDENCE IS THE BEST GUARANTEE TO CREATE THIS VALUE”

* UBISOFT CFO MARTINEZ: "COMPARED WITH WHAT WE INITIALLY EXPECTED FOR THIS YEAR, WE REALIZED WE MUCH LESS DEPEND ON NEW GAME LAUNCHES"

* UBISOFT CFO MARTINEZ: "WE HAD MUCH MORE RECURRING REVENUES THANKS TO A MUCH LONGER BACK CATALOGUE AND THANKS TO ADDITIONAL AND DIGITAL REVENUES"

* UBISOFT CFO MARTINEZ ON LESS DEPENDENCE ON NEW GAME LAUNCHES: "THIS ALLOWED US TO LARGELY OFFSET THE FACT THAT WE HAVE ONE FEWER GAME AND STILL BE ABLE TO HAVE AN IMPROVED PROFITABILITY" Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)