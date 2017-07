July 6 (Reuters) - UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* Is Proposing Appointment of Corinne Fernandez-Handelsman and Virginie Haas as Independent Directors​

* ‍SHOULD THESE APPOINTMENTS BE APPROVED, BOARD WOULD BE COMPRISED OF 11 MEMBERS, WITH SIX INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)