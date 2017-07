July 4 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:

* Ubm Finalizes Sale of Standing Assets in Prague for Eur 10 Million

* Sale, Structured as an Asset Deal, Will Have a Direct Effect on Net Debt, Total Output and Sales Revenue in q2 of 2017

‍THREE OF THESE PORTFOLIO PROPERTIES SOLD WITH EFFECT FROM END OF JUNE FOR ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION TO CINESTAR