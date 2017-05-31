BRIEF-Greaterchina Professional Services expects to record loss for FY ended 31 March 2017
* Anticipated that group will record a substantial loss for year ended 31 March 2017
May 31 UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:
* Q1 TOTAL OUTPUT 116.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 91.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBIT 9.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT 5.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT IN TOTAL OUTPUT AND EARNINGS FOR 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2qy8kx3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anticipated that group will record a substantial loss for year ended 31 March 2017
BERLIN, June 23 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that Britons were lied to during the campaign before the Brexit referendum last year and he lashed out at those behind the 'Out' campaign for not taking responsibility when they won.