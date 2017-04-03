April 3 UBM Development AG:
* UBM sells new “Zalando Headquarter” in Berlin for 196
million euros ($208.78 million)to Capstone Asset Management in a
forward deal
* Project has been sold to a South Korean asset manager,
capstone asset management, for 196 mln euros in form of a
forward deal
* Completion of the project is planned for the third quarter
of 2018
* The transaction in the form of a forward deal is expected
to have an impact on net debt already in the second quarter of
2017
* Impact on total output and revenue will be recognised
after planned completion and handover in the third quarter of
2018
Source text - bit.ly/2nvMX9r
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9388 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)