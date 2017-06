June 29 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG

* Sells Major Real Estate Package for Eur 53 Million in Austria

* Buyers Are a Group of Austrian Private Investors

* SALE, WHICH WAS IMPLEMENTED AS AN ASSET DEAL, WILL DIRECTLY IMPACT NET DEBT, TOTAL OUTPUT AND REVENUE IN Q2 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)