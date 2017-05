March 22 UBS Group Ag

* UBS CEO Ermotti says in conference presentation around 0.3 billion Sfr net NII headwinds expected in 2017 (versus. 2016) partly due to higher funding costs and revised equity attribution framework

* UBS CEO conference presentation says impact would principally affect the investment bank, personal & corporate banking and wealth management