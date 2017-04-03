April 3 UBS Group Ag
* Julie G. Richardson nominated for election to the board of
directors at the annual general meeting. Joseph Yam decided not
to stand for re-election
* Chairman Axel Weber and the other members of the board of
directors will stand for re-election for a further one-year term
* Julie G. Richardson (born 1963) was a Partner and Head of
the New York Office of Providence Equity Partners from 2003 to
2012, a global private equity firm specializing in equity
investments in media, communications, education and information
companies. She acted as a senior advisor to the partnership
until 2014.
* Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 4 May 2017
