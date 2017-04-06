BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
April 6 U.C.A. AG:
* Generated revenues in 2016 from investments (after offsetting with corresponding expenses) of 583,000 euros ($621,478.00) (prior year: 722,000 euros)
FY net profit 342,000 euros (previous year: 184,000 euros)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.