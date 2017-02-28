BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Ucar SA:
* FY consolidated revenue 47.4 million euros ($50.27 million) versus 55.2 million euros year ago
* Foresees deployment of new partnerships signed with car manufacturers
* Plans 30 openings for 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mHqXbu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.