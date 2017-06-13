BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
June 13 Ucb Sa
* UCB SA says results from CRIB study on Cimzia demonstrate minimal to no placental transfer of drug from mother to infant during third trimester of pregnancy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes