April 25 United Community Financial Corp
:
* UCFC announces first quarter earnings and successful
integration of Premier Bank & Trust acquisition
* Q1 earnings per share $0.032
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.099 excluding items
* United Community Financial- net interest income totaled
$18.7 million on fully taxable equivalent (fte) basis for
quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 13.0 pct
* United Community Financial Corp - tangible book value per
common share at March 31, 2017 was $5.10 compared to $5.32 at
December 31, 2016
* United Community Financial Corp - net interest margin on
a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.28pct for Q1 which was
seven basis points higher than Q1 of 201
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: