April 25 United Community Financial Corp :

* UCFC announces first quarter earnings and successful integration of Premier Bank & Trust acquisition

* Q1 earnings per share $0.032

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.099 excluding items

* United Community Financial- net interest income totaled $18.7 million on fully taxable equivalent (fte) basis for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 13.0 pct

* United Community Financial Corp - tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2017 was $5.10 compared to $5.32 at December 31, 2016

* United Community Financial Corp - net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.28pct for Q1 which was seven basis points higher than Q1 of 201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: