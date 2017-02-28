BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd:
* Hy ended Dec 2016 net sales 1.39 billion shillings versus 4.26 billion shillings year ago
* Hy loss before tax of 547.3 million shillings versus loss of 1.02 billion shillings year ago Source : j.mp/2mFw7Vg Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.