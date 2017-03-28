March 28 Ucore Rare Metals Inc

* Ucore announces amendment to warrants

* Ucore Rare Metals Inc - to amend terms of certain share purchase warrants of company originally issued between April 11 and April 17, 2014

* Ucore Rare Metals Inc - exercise price of warrants will be amended to $0.305

* Ucore Rare Metals Inc - board approved an amendment to term of original warrant so that term will be extended by two years