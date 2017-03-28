UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 28 Ucore Rare Metals Inc
* Ucore announces amendment to warrants
* Ucore Rare Metals Inc - to amend terms of certain share purchase warrants of company originally issued between April 11 and April 17, 2014
* Ucore Rare Metals Inc - exercise price of warrants will be amended to $0.305
* Ucore Rare Metals Inc - board approved an amendment to term of original warrant so that term will be extended by two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.