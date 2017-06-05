PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Commerce Resources Corp
* Ucore rare metals-executed memorandum of understanding with commerce resources for purpose of integrating feedstock from commerce's ashram project in quebec
* Ucore rare metals - under terms of mou, commerce will provide quantities of mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate, using material from ashram deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.