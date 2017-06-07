June 7 UDR Inc:

* UDR prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* UDR Inc - ‍notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity​

* UDR - notes will mature on july 1, 2027