Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 UET United Electronic Technology AG :
* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing
* Evaluation and negotiation related to received offers for Letron and Newtal
* With planned income from this transaction UET will reduce existing trade liabilities within operating business and to secure on-going development for systems and service business
* Plans to take decisions and to sign first agreements within next two weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.