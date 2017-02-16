Feb 16 UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing

* Evaluation and negotiation related to received offers for Letron and Newtal

* With planned income from this transaction UET will reduce existing trade liabilities within operating business and to secure on-going development for systems and service business

* Plans to take decisions and to sign first agreements within next two weeks