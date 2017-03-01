BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 1 Union Financiere de France Banque SA :
* FY operating profit fell 21 percent to 39.2 million euros ($41.4 million)
* FY net profit fell 10 percent to 29.4 million euros
* Proposed dividend payment of 1.80 euros per share
* First milestones for Odyssée 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million