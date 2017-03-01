March 1 Union Financiere de France Banque SA :

* FY operating profit fell 21 percent to 39.2 million euros ($41.4 million)

* FY net profit fell 10 percent to 29.4 million euros

* Proposed dividend payment of 1.80 euros per share

* First milestones for Odyssée 2020