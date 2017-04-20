Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 UFO Moviez India Ltd
* Says entered into a strategic tie up with United Media Works Pvt. Limited
* Says company has acquired long term exclusive rights from UMW to monetize advertising inventory on some screens
* Existing commercial and service arrangement between UMW and its channel partners / exhibitors /distributors shall remain unchanged
* Company will share movie content to screens in UFO M-4 format Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)