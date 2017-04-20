April 20 UFO Moviez India Ltd

* Says entered into a strategic tie up with United Media Works Pvt. Limited

* Says company has acquired long term exclusive rights from UMW to monetize advertising inventory on some screens

* Existing commercial and service arrangement between UMW and its channel partners / exhibitors /distributors shall remain unchanged

* Company will share movie content to screens in UFO M-4 format