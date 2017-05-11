BRIEF-NHPC awards Larsen & Toubro EPC contract worth 2.87 bln rupees
* Says award of EPC contract for development of 50MW solar power project in Tamil Nadu
May 11 Ujaas Energy Ltd
* Says has been awarded with additional allocation order of 2500KWP grid connected SPV power plants in Rajasthan Source text: (bit.ly/2pzKUCe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------