US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 3 Ujaas Energy Ltd:
* Says order received from Rajasthan Renewal Energy Corporation Limited
* Order for design, supply, installation, commissioning of 850kwp grid connected solar power plant in schools and colleges in Rajasthan Source text: bit.ly/2oByTg7 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)