China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 UK 's Financial Reporting Council says closed investigation into PWC and some of its members in their capacity as auditors of Tesco
* UK accounting watchdog says was not a realistic prospect tribunal would make adverse ruling against PWC and its associates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: