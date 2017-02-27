Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has commenced an investigation under audit enforcement procedure into conduct of PricewaterhouseCoopers

* Financial Reporting Council says investigation of PWC is in relation to audit of financial statements of Redcentric Plc for years ended 31 March 2015 and 31 March 2016.

* FRC investigation into PWC will consider, but not be restricted to issues regarding misstated accounting balances (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)