BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Persimmon Plc
* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 23 percent to 782.8 million stg
* Underlying profit before tax* increased by 23% to £782.8m (2015: £637.8m)
* Full year revenue up 8% to £3.14bn (2015: £2.90bn)
* Legal completions increased by 599 new homes to 15,171 (2015: 14,572) and average selling price increased by 3.8% to £206,765 (2015: £199,127)
* 41% increase in cash generation pre capital returns to £681m (2015: £483m)
* Forward sales ahead at £1.89bn (2016: £1.74bn), an increase of 9%
* ‐ successfully returning surplus capital - £1,071m, or £3.50 per share, of excess capital returned since launch of plan in 2012
* Customer activity in early weeks of 2017 spring season has been encouraging. Further increase in capital return plan demonstrates board's confidence in group's prospects."
* Uk new build housing market remains confident with customer demand for new homes supported by compelling mortgage products.
* We are pleased with customer activity in first eight weeks of 2017 spring season.
* Visitors to our sites are c. 7% ahead year on year. We have experienced a normal week on week strengthening of market on entering 2017 spring selling season.
* We are in a good position to deliver further growth in 2017
* Current total forward sales, including legal completions taken so far in 2017, are £1.89bn, 9% ahead of previous year (2016: £1.74bn).
* Performance of uk economy has been resilient despite some increase in uncertainty associated with government's ongoing implementation of uk's exit from eu. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
