BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 MSCI IPD index:
* UK commercial property values rise 0.47 percent in March versus February, strongest rate of increase since December 2016
* UK March commercial property return 0.92 percent, highest since December
* UK City of London office up 0.47 percent in March to mark highest rise since January
* UK West End offices down 0.4 percent in March (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.