Feb 27 Ministry of Justice:

* Setting discount rate at minus 0.75 percent

* Will become effective on 20 march 2017

* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals' clinical negligence costs

* Will bring forward a consultation before easter that will consider options for reform

* Options for reform including: whether rate should in future be set by an independent body

* Whether more frequent reviews would improve predictability and certainty for all parties

