BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile invests in robotics business
* Cheetah Mobile Inc - unit of co entered into a capital injection agreement with Beijing Orionstar Technology Co., Ltd.
May 2 Biotec Pharmacon Asa:
* UK Drug Tariff rejects current Woulgan application
* Subsidiary Biotec Betaglucan has received negative feedback from uk drug tariff regarding application for reimbursement
* management are considering if there are grounds for an appeal in line with NHS' own guidelines
* UK Drug Tariff informed co that nhs has decided not to list woulgan because they consider evidence provided to be insufficient to document cost effectiveness
May 26 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has agreed to pay the software maker $940 million, including interest and legal fees, to settle a royalty dispute.