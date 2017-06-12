June 12 (Reuters) -

* Financial services compensation scheme to raise levy of 202 million stg in summer 2017 to cover interest costs on Bradford & Bingley resolution

* Financial services compensation scheme says levy in summer 2018 expected to include 106 million stg interest costs, as amount owed to treasury fell following sale of Bradford & Bingley assets

* Charges affect levy payers for 2008 bank failures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)