CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials as Home Capital jumps
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
June 12 (Reuters) -
* Financial services compensation scheme to raise levy of 202 million stg in summer 2017 to cover interest costs on Bradford & Bingley resolution
* Financial services compensation scheme says levy in summer 2018 expected to include 106 million stg interest costs, as amount owed to treasury fell following sale of Bradford & Bingley assets
* Charges affect levy payers for 2008 bank failures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141 million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20